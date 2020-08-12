Pool building company’s roof collapses during storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One family business is busy with clean up after Monday night’s storm devastated their property. The extensive damage at Hillside Pools, located at 7677 Maplecrest Rd., included a complete roof collapse.

A loud, stormy night led to a morning of shock for the Hill Family.

“Not what we expected to walk into this morning,” said co-owner Chris Hill. “It’s very surreal to see something you’ve worked so hard for be demolished so quickly.”

It was just after 7:30 p.m. Monday night when the Hillside Pools security system alerted the family of trouble. The images they saw crushed their spirits.

“That’s pretty hard for us,” the owner of pool building company said. “There were a few tears last night, lots of anxiety.”

The brick facade with their main building sign at the front of the building fell forward into the parking lot. The entire roof of their construction barn at the back of their property completely collapsed in. The ceiling of their break room also caved in.

“It kind of takes your breath away,” Hill explained. “We’ve had employees that came in first thing this morning that knew we had storm damage, but then they see this. It’s incredible how quickly things can change in a short period of time.”

But it was resilience that helped the Hills build up this successful family business which was started in 2007. It’s that same quality that will get them through this.

“Everything here can be replaced,” Hill said. “So that’s what we’re going to work to do, replace it and keep taking care of our customers.”

The Hills are now talking with their insurance company.

They’re in-store services are closed for now, but they’re starting up curbside service Wednesday.