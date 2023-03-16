FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With construction on Pontiac Street Market in southeast Fort Wayne underway, the City of Fort Wayne and Parkview Health will have to figure out what the all the grocery store will offer.

For that, the City’s Community Development Division will work alongside Sodexo, the store’s operator and Parkview’s food service provider, to meet with representatives from nearby neighborhoods and community organizations to get input on the types of products and services the store should offer.

Pontiac Street Market will also offer grocery store staples including fresh produce, meats, dairy products, baked goods and prepared foods.

“We want to make sure that we’re keeping all of our concerns and considerations at the community level,” said Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

In addition to incorporating public input on product selection, an Advisory Committee made up of community representatives who will provide input and guidance to the store’s Board of Directors.

Pontiac Street Market is expected to open this fall.