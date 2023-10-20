FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, Pontiac Street Market announced on Facebook it received its first shipment of products, bringing the grocery store one step closer to opening.

Located at 918 E. Pontiac St. in southeast Fort Wayne, Pontiac Street Market aims to transform the former Vincent Village Outlet Store into a grocery store that will meet the needs of southeast Fort Wayne residents.

Outside of Pontiac Street Market before and after construction

Throughout the process, city officials have utilized public feedback from neighborhood leaders and community organizations to determine what products and services the grocery store should offer.

According to city officials, Pontiac Street Market will offer the following goods and services:

Fresh produce

Meat

Dairy

Prepared foods

Baked goods

Online ordering

Curbside pickup

Construction on Pontiac Street Market started in March, and although an official opening date has not been set, it is expected to open in fall 2023, according to the grocery store’s website.

On Friday, WANE 15 reached out to the City of Fort Wayne — which is backing the project alongside Parkview Health — for updates, and city officials said they “are hopeful to have a media tour and provide updates in the coming days.”