FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Southeast Fort Wayne will soon be home to a new grocery store, supported by the city.

The highly anticipated Pontiac Street Market will operate at 918 E. Pontiac St. come fall of this year.

However, before the storefront opens, the City of Fort Wayne is looking for feedback from the public.

“Being able to come out where the constituents are and hear how they feel is important to me,” said 6th district Councilwoman Sharon Tucker.

She sees the project as part of a larger patchwork to lift up southeast Fort Wayne.

“All of these things are pieces of a blanket, if you would, that have been woven together to bring success to a community,” Tucker said.

The store being a boon to the local neighborhoods is a key point for the city.

“I think one of the best things about this grocery store is that it’s right in the neighborhoods. Surrounded by Larez, Oxford and Renaissance Point.

And even though fall is fast approaching, there still is an opportunity to give your feedback.

The last opportunity to give your feedback in person is May 18 at Weisser Park Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also provide feedback online here.