Man emerges from home after domestic situation with mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police took a man into custody after a stand-off at a northeast-side home Thursday morning, after sort of domestic situation involving his mother.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Maple Terrace Parkway and Briarcliff Drive, near Stellhorn and Maplecrest roads, on a report of a domestic situation between a mother and a son.

The mother was able to get away from the son and get out of the home, police said, but the son was believed to still be inside the home, and possibly armed.

Police worked for about 2 hours to get the son to come out of the home. Around 10:30 a.m., he surrendered to police.

A police spokesperson said the man inside the home knew the FWPD negotiator and that played a roll in getting him to come out.

The man’s name and age have not been released, and it’s not clear what charges he may face, if any.

The woman was being checked out by medics at the scene.