DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after slamming into the back of a semitruck on state Route 101 about halfway between Woodburn and Butler.

Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 when she rear-ended the back of a semitruck that was stopped and waiting for traffic in order to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales, according to police.

According to police, Forester said she was distracted by an animal running across the road and did not see the semitruck had stopped.

Forester was taken to the hospital with leg and arm pain, and the driver of the semitruck was not injured.