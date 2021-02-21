Police: Woman killed in Adams County crash, driver may have ignored stop sign

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Bluffton woman is dead and another five are badly hurt following a fatal car crash at the intersection of SR 124 and CR 700 W in Adams County Friday night.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said a 2013 red Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on CR 700 W when the driver ignored a stop sign at the intersection of SR 124. When the Malibu entered onto SR 124, it was struck by a Silver 2004 Oldsmobile Van traveling eastbound.

2013 red Chevrolet Malibu collided with another vehicle leaving one person dead.

The impact jetted both cars off the roadway. The Monroe Fire Department had to extract three individuals from the wreckage.

Ruth E. Reed, 67, from Bluffton was a passenger in the Oldsmobile and died at the scene. The driver of the van, David T. Chunko, 43, was transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

Andrew J. Eisenmann, 22, from Decatur drove the Malibu and was also transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the affected families have been notified.

Three additional passengers in the Oldsmobile were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies were assisted during this incident by the Wells County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Monroe Fire Department, Adams County Emergency Medical Services and Wells County Emergency Services.