FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence has gathered near the intersection of Holton Avenue and Colerick Street Monday night.

Numerous police vehicles had a section of Holton Avenue near the intersection blocked off as officers investigated the scene.

According to police, debris struck a woman after shots were fired, causing her to suffer a forehead injury, but the woman was not struck by a bullet in the incident.

Police also say the woman went to a hospital for treatment of the forehead injury, but her injuries are not considered to be severe.

Two suspects are at large, and K-9 units have been deployed to aid in the search for the suspects, according to police.

