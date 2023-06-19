DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Butler woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, 41-year-old Lisa-Marie Balasandiran was heading south on I-69 at approximately 12:40 p.m. and attempted to take Exit Ramp 329 near Auburn.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Balasandiran ran off the roadway down a steep embankment, traveled through a grassy area and “glanced off a tree” before coming to rest roughly 60 feet from the exit ramp.

Balasandiran told police she felt dizzy while driving and did not remember anything from the crash other than putting on her turn signal to get off I-69.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Balasandiran continued to complain of dizziness and lightheadedness before medical personnel transported her to a hospital for further treatment.