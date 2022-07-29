FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An 19-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of being the wheelman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a female bystander – who was not the intended target – needing emergency surgery nearly two weeks ago, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Police this past Thursday arrested Adrian Thomas on felony counts of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

Thomas is accused of driving another person who shot at a group of people at the Shell gas station at 249 E. Rudisill Blvd. just before 10 p.m. on July 19, court documents said.

Instead of hitting anyone in the group the shooter fired at, one bullet struck someone walking out of the gas station at the time.

Officers and emergency crews arrived at the gas station shortly after the shooting and found the female victim suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs.

Adrian Thomas

As she walked out of the gas station, a bullet tore through her right leg – fracturing it – and then struck her left leg, court documents said. The bullet lodged in her left leg just under her knee cap, which doctor’s felt best to leave there along with a metal plate and pins in her right leg.

The victim was confined to a wheelchair when officers interviewed her and was expected to miss nearly two months of work due to her injuries, according to court documents.

Two female witnesses and one male witness told police in court documents they were likely the intended targets of the shooting, court documents said. This trio had been at a nearby home when they decided to walk to a pizza restaurant for food.

As they came near the gas station, a white car with tinted windows pulled next to some pumps and waited. At some, the male passenger in the car stuck his head out of the window and exchanged words with at least one of the trio.

Then he brandished a gun and fired a shot at them, court documents said.

The shot missed and hit the person leaving the gas station.

The two females in the trio told police they had been feuding online with the people in the car, according to court documents. It’s unclear how old the shooter is or if he’s been charged. Multiple witnesses identified Thomas as the driver of the car.

Once the shooting happened, Thomas revved the car and sped off, according to court documents.

When police scoped out social media accounts belonging to the two in the car, they found a livestream video from the shooter recording the drive just prior to firing the gun, according to court documents. Detectives also used surveillance footage to piece together what happened, which showed the Buick pull up to some pumps, nobody get out and then someone fire a gun from the passenger side window

Thomas is being held on $12,500 bond and is scheduled to be in court next week.