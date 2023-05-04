BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities from Wells and Adams counties are searching for a 19-year-old man whose vehicle was found in the Wabash River.

On Wednesday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office took a missing person report for 19-year-old Branden Beer of Geneva, Indiana.

Authorities recovered Beer’s vehicle from the Wabash River later that day near White Bridge Picnic Area, which is just east of Bluffton.

Despite search efforts on both Wednesday and Thursday, authorities have not yet found Beer.

A release from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office said evidence points toward Beer being involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is also involved in the investigation.