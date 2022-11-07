WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust.

The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.

During a search of the house, police said they found more than 1,500 suspected fake Percocet “M30” pressed pills. Police believe the pills actually contain fentanyl- with a total weight of over 5 ounces- valued at more than $10,000.

Police also found a shotgun along with what they suspect are more controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Police said they found Burch hiding in an upstairs closet. He was detained and taken to the Wells County Jail on an arrest warrant.

The Wells County Prosecutor’s Office charged Burch on Friday with these offenses:

Count I: Dealing a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony

Count II: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony

Count III: Possession of a Legend Drug, a Level 6 Felony

Count IV: Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony

Count V: Possession of an Anabolic Steroids, a Level 6 Felony

Count VI: Possession of a Hypodermic Needle, a Level 6 Felony

Count VII: Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor

This investigation was handled by the Wells County Narcotics Division, which is made up of detectives from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department.