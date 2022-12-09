FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.

The pickup went off the road and rolled on its top trapping both occupants. Firefighters broke the window and helped the two get out. The other driver was not hurt.

The two occupants of the pickup were taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.