Police: two children dead after being struck by tractor trailer

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Sheriff’s deputies say two children are dead after it appears they were run over by a tractor trailer on a farm Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., emergency responders were called to 5370 W 1350 N just south of Nappanee to a report of two children who had possibly been hit by a truck.

First responders found two children, ages three and five, near a tractor and attached trailer.

The initial investigation indicates Benjamin Sheets, 26, of Nappanee began to pull the tractor forward while the two children were underneath the trailer. The children were struck and received fatal injuries as a result.

They were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s office.

The incident remains under investiation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team.

The Nappanee Fire Department and EMS, Milford Police Department and Lutheran EMS assisted in responding to the incident.