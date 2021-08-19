Police to provide update on missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl Thursday

Press conference is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are scheduled to give an update on the search for a missing 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.

Mercedes Lain

A Silver Alert was first issued for Mercedes Lain on Sunday, Aug. 15 after she was last seen Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka. Lain was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, 37.

Miller was found on Monday and arrested on a state charge of neglect of a dependent. However, Lain was not with Miller when he was arrested. Plymouth Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Development Team are all assisting with the search for the missing girl.

MISSING INFANT UPDATE:



A press briefing is set for 10:30 a.m. today at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept. to announce developments in the case of missing 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. pic.twitter.com/FBfqKvqspU — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) August 19, 2021

