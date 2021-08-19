Police to provide update on missing 11-month-old Plymouth girl Thursday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are scheduled to give an update on the search for a missing 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
A Silver Alert was first issued for Mercedes Lain on Sunday, Aug. 15 after she was last seen Saturday around 12:30 a.m. in Mishawaka. Lain was last seen with Justin Lee Miller, 37.
Miller was found on Monday and arrested on a state charge of neglect of a dependent. However, Lain was not with Miller when he was arrested. Plymouth Police, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Development Team are all assisting with the search for the missing girl.
MISSING INFANT UPDATE:— FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) August 19, 2021
A press briefing is set for 10:30 a.m. today at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Dept. to announce developments in the case of missing 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. pic.twitter.com/FBfqKvqspU
According to the FBI’s Indianapolis Bureau, a press briefing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department to announce developments in the case.