KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday.

The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.

Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters confirmed a juvenile the woman knew is familiar with is in custody, but no charges against the boy have been filed. Detectives will be meeting with Noble County Prosecutors on Monday to go over what charges the teen may face.

Waters did not identify the teenager and declined to give more details on what might have happened until more could be uncovered in the investigation.

The woman remained in stable condition, Waters said.