Police take man to hospital after Huntington barricade situation

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A barricade situation ended with police taking a man for a mental health evaluation in Huntington Saturday morning.

Just after 3:15 a.m., officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Grayston Avenue. They spoke to a man and a woman and arranged for the woman and her children to leave the residence. There were no criminal charges being connected to the disturbance.

About an hour later, officers were informed that the man from the earlier domestic situation had barricaded himself and was threatening to kill himself, a news release said.

After about three hours, police located the men and he peacefully surrendered.

He was then transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, police added.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview EMS assisted the Huntington Police Department.