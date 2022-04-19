CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — A reportedly suicidal man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation after police said he fired four shots inside a camper at a campground outside Churubusco Tuesday night.

Police were called just after 7:30 p.m. to Blue Lake Campground on Blue Lake, two miles northwest of Churubusco, on a report of a possible suicidal man.

Officers arrived and, with the help of a family member, eventually found the man under the bed in his camper with a gun to his head, according to a report from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies spoke with the man over the phone and a perimeter was set up around the camper. Whitley County dispatchers and sheriff’s department personnel tried to talk the man out but he remained in the camper, the report said.

An emergency services team and negotiation teams from the Fort Wayne Police Department were called out to help. Around 11 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police teams took over the negotiations, the report said.

After negotiating for nearly 4 hours, the man fired four shots in the camper, the report said. At that point, “chemical agents” were shot into the camper, and the man peacefully emerged, the report said.

He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. It’s not clear if he could face any criminal charges.

The man was not named.