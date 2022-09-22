GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) A driver avoided being seriously hurt after the SUV he was driving Wednesday night was flipped on its side after being hit by a car just north of Garrett in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the driver of a Nissan Xterra was going south on State Road 327. After stopping at the intersection with State Road 8, the SUV was hit in the rear passenger side by a Ford Fusion that was going east on State Road 8 and failed to stop at the stop sign.

The driver of the SUV was still inside when first responders arrived and he had to be extricated. He suffered an elbow injury and declined going to a hospital.

Photo provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dept.

The driver of the Fusion, Kerry Ernsberger, 64, of Avilla was cited for disregarding a stop sign. He was not hurt in the crash.