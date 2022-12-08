FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A male juvenile is in custody after stealing a vehicle with two juveniles inside and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities were called to the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road regarding a stolen vehicle.

Police learned that two young juveniles were inside the vehicle when it was stolen, and police received assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department Air Support Unit and the Fort Wayne Fire Department to find the suspect.

Around 7:00 p.m., authorities found the suspect and attempted to make a traffic stop, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect struck another vehicle near the intersection of Hessen Cassel and Wayne Trace and a utility pole, the latter of which rendered the vehicle disabled, according to police.

The suspect then fled on foot but was apprehended “almost immediately,” according to police.

Police say the two juveniles were not located in the vehicle after catching the suspect, but the suspect told officers at the scene where they were and cooperated in recovering them.

Authorities found the juveniles unharmed and returned them to their parents.

Police took the suspect into custody and had him treated for minor injuries suffered during the apprehension.

The downed utility pole caused intermittent power outages in the area, and crews are working to fix the damages, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the FWPD and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.