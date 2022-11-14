WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — After an investigation by the Warsaw Police Department and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, charges have been filed against the suspect in the Warsaw bus crash that happened Saturday.

The suspect, Victor Santos, has been charged with four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a Level 5 felony, and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, which is a Level 6 felony, according to police.

Police say there are 26 counts in this case due to the 26 victims in the incident.

Police also said the investigation is still ongoing on behalf of the Kosciusko County Prosecutor, and additional charges or enhancements could follow in the future.

Santos’ bond has been set at a $75,000 surety bond, as well as a $2,500 cash bond.