FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Within the past week, Fort Wayne has at least four public violence situations. Those situations have happened at a grocery store, a motel, a fast food restaurant, and neighborhoods. The Fort Wayne Police Department weighed in on the recent crimes and has suggestions on what citizens should do if they ever encounter a public violence situation.

“I know a lot of people want to whip out their cell phones and start recording, we do appreciate video and appreciate witnesses, but not at the expense of somebody’s safety,” explained Sgt. Jeremy Webb, Public Information Officer, FWPD. “The first thing that you can do if you are around a situation where there is violence, if you can leave then leave.”

If citizens are able to leave the area of a public violence situation, call police immediately. In the instance that citizens cannot leave, police say to hide and find cover.

“Cover being something that will stop a projectile bullet,” Sgt. Webb said. “Something like a cement block, brick wall, and then leave when you are able to leave.”

FWPD also suggest if citizens aren’t able to hide or leave the situation entirely then to defend yourself to the best of your abilities.

“That’s the protocol that we teach in active shooter situations in schools,” said Sgt. Webb. “They apply to not just active shooter situations but to other violent crime as well.”

The recent crimes have happened in the middle of the day, whereas, most violent crimes happen in the middle of the night. Sgt. Webb is pleased with how quickly officers have been able to make arrests for these crimes.

“In the Kroger situation, we made an arrests within four hours,” Sgt. Webb said.

When it comes to trying to prevent public violence, Sgt. Webb says that’s a different story.

“The humane nature a lot of it is unpredictable,” Sgt. Webb said. “The public has been great giving us information, a lot of local businesses have been great for sharing video.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department are aware that there is an up-tick in crime around the holidays, Sgt. Webb explained that people are off work, kids are out of school, and people that are traveling. Theft is one the biggest crimes FWPD sees during the holidays.

Situational awareness is the vital, FWPD added that if you have an instinct that something is off, act on it.