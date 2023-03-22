EATON, Ind. (WANE) The search for a missing 14-year-old Eaton, Indiana boy has gotten national attention and police want the public to know efforts to find Scottie Morris have not been called off.
On Friday, March 16 a Silver Alert was issued for Morris who was last seen the previous day. Eaton is located in Delaware County, south of Muncie.
Morris is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.
On Wednesday morning, the Eaton Police Department posted the following message on Facebook:
The search for Scottie Morris HAS NOT BEEN CALLED OFF!
EPD is working side by side with the Indiana State Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, DNR, and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on this case.
Officers are following leads and investigating diligently.
The use of Canine teams are still being conducted, therefore we are trying to lessen any interference with their operations.Eaton Police Department Facebook Post