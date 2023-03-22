A poster calls attention to the disappearance of Scottie Morris.

EATON, Ind. (WANE) The search for a missing 14-year-old Eaton, Indiana boy has gotten national attention and police want the public to know efforts to find Scottie Morris have not been called off.

On Friday, March 16 a Silver Alert was issued for Morris who was last seen the previous day. Eaton is located in Delaware County, south of Muncie.

Morris is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red and black shorts and a white T-shirt with writing on the front.

On Wednesday morning, the Eaton Police Department posted the following message on Facebook: