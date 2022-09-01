DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of stabbing another man more than 30 times in Decatur last week, leaving his victim gravely injured.

Now, a man who tried to escape police before being arrested in Ohio is facing a murder charge.

Patrick Michael Scott (Decatur Police)

The Adams County Prosecutor’s office has upgraded a preliminary charge of attempted murder against 28-year-old Patrick M. Scott to murder Thursday.

A man Scott is accused of stabbing, 50-year-old Jon E. Gaskill, succumbed to his injuries and died Thursday morning, according to a media release from Decatur Chief of Police Leonard Corrall, Jr.

Police and medics were called to the old Adams County Jail at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 on a report of a stabbing. There, they found Gaskill severely injured in a home nearby. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses at the scene told police Scott stabbed Gaskill and then fled on foot. In a Facebook post that morning, police warned the public that Scott was “armed and dangerous” and that anyone who saw him should contact law enforcement and not approach him.

He was later arrested in Paulding, Ohio.

Authorities found him in a stolen car at the time.

Scott is currently being held at the Adams County Sheriff’s Detention Center. An autopsy to officially determine the exact cause and manner of Gaskill’s death is scheduled and the investigation into what happened continues.