Police softball tournament raising money for deputy battling cancer

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Softball for a cause. A fundraiser tournament was played Saturday for a Wells County deputy battling cancer.

Blackford County Sheriff’s Department used their fifth annual Municipal Softball Tournament at the Babe Ruth Baseball Field in Hartford City to raise money for Austin Springer, who was diagnosed with Stage 2 Nodular Sclerosis Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in May.

Blackford, Wells, Delaware, Jay, and Grant County Sheriff’s Departments are playing in the tournament as well as the Hartford City parks, street, and mayors offices. Money raised will go toward medical expenses for the Springer family.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Lt. Cody Crouse of the Hartford City Police Department. “Everyone needs a little bit of help and we’d like people to come out and donate and help us raise money for folks like Deputy Springer.”

The softball tournament continues Sunday.