Police: ‘Several suspects’ involved in Huntington missing girl case

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police said multiple charges are pending against several suspects who are believed to be involved in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Huntington.

Raelynn Pebernat went missing Saturday from a Huntington home but was found safe Tuesday afternoon, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Several people are under investigation in connection with this case and police do anticipate charges will be filed, according to Fort Wayne Police Spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena. Right now the investigation is ongoing, she said.

Pebernat was last seen along Center Street around 8 a.m. Saturday. A Silver Alert had been issued afterward, and Fort Wayne Police and Huntington County Sheriff’s deputies worked together to search for the girl.

At the time, she was believed to be in the Fort Wayne area and was “probably communicating with someone,” but it wasn’t clear who.

Monday evening, police asked for the public’s help to identify a man potentially related to the disappearance. A video that showed the man was taken Monday at the Ossian Library.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police said Raelynn had been located and was “safe at this point.” No other information was released.