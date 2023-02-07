FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for public assistance on an investigation after police found a man dead inside a southeast Fort Wayne convenience store Tuesday.

At around 4:53 p.m., authorities responded to the One Stop convenience store at 1232 E. Creighton Ave. near the intersection of Creighton and Bowser avenues and found an adult male not breathing and without a pulse.

Upon arrival, EMS officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The FWPD said the victim’s name and cause of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

Anyone who visited the One Stop store Tuesday or has information regarding the investigation should contact the FWPD at 260-427-1201, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the anonymous P3 Tips App.