FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are seeking help to identify a man they say is cashing in stolen lottery tickets.

Police say the tickets were taken in an armed robbery of the Berger Dairy on Tennessee Avenue on November 24 at 2:54 p.m.

If you have any information on the person pictured, you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department by calling 260 427-1222.