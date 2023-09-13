ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were searching Wednesday morning for a man wanted out of DeKalb County.

A public safety alert was sent to residents near Metea County Park warning them of Montana Warner, wanted on a warrant out of DeKalb County for violating probation on a felony conviction of burglary.

A police spokesman told WANE 15 the man’s vehicle was spotted near the area, and sometime around 8 a.m. Allen County officers along with Fort Wayne Police began searching for him using drones.

If Warner is found, residents are told not to approach him, and to call police at (260) 449-3000.