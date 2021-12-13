KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Kosciusko County are working to find a Syracuse man who has been missing since December 9.
63-year-old Thomas Walter Moore, Jr. was last seen leaving his work in a 2018 Kia Soul. It is unclear what his finally destination was or in what direction he was heading.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Thomas Moore please call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at (574)-267-5667.
Police searching for missing Kosciusko County man
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Kosciusko County are working to find a Syracuse man who has been missing since December 9.