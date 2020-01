FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana lawmaker is looking to make it illegal for a child to ride their bicycle without a helmet.

If passed, House Bill 1174 would make it mandatory that every person under the age of 18 to wear a safety helmet when riding bicycles, skateboards, roller skates and non-motorized scooters while on public property. The proposal is still in committee, but if it moves on and eventually becomes law, it would impose an infraction with a $25 fine for the minors or their parents if they are found not wearing a helmet on their wheels. It would also give police power to impound the wheels until they can prove they have a helmet that meets the requirement.