Police searching for missing 55 year old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Charlestown, Indiana man who has been missing for several days.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Leo T. Moreland. He is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to a press release, he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, light brown cowboy boots and a black backpack.

Moreland was last seen in Charlestown on Tuesday, August 20, around 1:35 p.m., officials said. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Charlestown is 102 miles south of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Leo T. Moreland, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 812-246-6996 or 911.