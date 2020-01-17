Police searching for gas station armed robbery suspect

Fort Wayne police investigate an armed robbery of the Marathon at 2510 S. Coliseum Blvd. on Thursday, January 16, 2020. No injuries were reported.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on the city’s east side.

Police responded to the Marathon at 2510 S. Coliseum Blvd. around 11:30 Thursday night.

The clerk told police a man with a handgun came in with his face covered and stole cash from two registers and from one person inside.

He then ran out the back door and left the area on foot.

Officers and K-9 units responded to the scene and tried to track the suspect’s scent in the direction witnesses saw him running, but they weren’t able to find him.

Detectives are reviewing security footage from the gas station to try and learn more about the incident and the suspect. They’ll continue to investigate to try and find the man responsible.

No injuries were reported during the incident.