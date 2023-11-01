FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Public Safety Alert was issued early Wednesday afternoon for a missing Fort Wayne girl.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Amera Debacher. She’s described as being white, 5′ 1″ tall, 120 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Amera was last seen wearing a black North Side High High School hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black slides. She was carrying a black backpack with a Jordan ball cap on the back.

If you have information that could help police find this missing girl, call FWPD at 260-427-1222.