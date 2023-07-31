ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Tuesday, expect increased police patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

Overtime for the increased patrols is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

This past April, thousands of bus drivers across the state participated in a one-day survey where they counted every stop-arm violation they observed, whether that ensued in a police stoppage or not.

They counted 2,091 total violations. When multiplied by the number of school days, that would add up to a potential 376,380 violations during the school year, according to a media release from the sheriff’s department.

“Passing a stopped school bus is against the law and could have fatal consequences,” said Sgt. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. “We need every driver to pay attention, because children’s lives are on the line.”

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class A Infraction in Indiana, meaning violators could pay a fine of up to $10,000, have their license suspended for up to 90 days for the first offense or up to one year for a second offense, the sheriff’s media release said.

If a person disregarding a school bus stop arm causes bodily injury to a person, the offense becomes a Level 6 felony, meaning a violator could spend anywhere from six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

If someone is killed, the offense becomes a Level 5 felony, which carries a sentence between one and six years in prison.

“It is disheartening that we still have people who are willing to put the lives of students and bus drivers at risk,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director, in the sheriff’s media release. “Law enforcement cannot be everywhere, so it is up to drivers to do the right thing and exercise caution around school buses. Students’ lives depend on it.”