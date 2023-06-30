DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Three people are in the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 69 (I-69), according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5:02 p.m. on Friday, 47-year-old Dawn Dedrick-Boyle had been heading north on I-69 just south of Auburn when traffic started to slow down due to a broken down semitruck.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle in front of Dedrick-Boyle “abruptly hit the brakes,” and she swerved to the left to avoid a collision.

However, when Dedrick-Boyle swerved back to the right, she reportedly lost control of her vehicle, ran off the east side of I-69 into a ditch and rolled over one time before coming to a stop, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Dedrick-Boyle and two passengers, 20-year-old Destiny Sapp and 21-year-old Nickolas Bear, were all taken to a hospital.