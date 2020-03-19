FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were called to the 6400 block of Margot Way in northeast Fort Wayne just before 5 p.m. Thursday after an armed subject inside a home reportedly fired shots.

Officers at the scene tell WANE 15 that the subject appears angry and upset, though the cause is unclear.

Investigators said that there were other people inside of the home, but they left to contact police.

Officers said they tried to make contact with the subject but were unsuccessful, so they contacted emergency service and crisis response teams to the scene.

The subject is reportedly alone in the home at this time as police continue to try and make contact them.

WANE 15 is working to learn more information on the situation.