FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are along the St. Marys River near downtown Fort Wayne Friday night as authorities attempt to get a car out of the river.

Crews could be seen along the river near the intersection of Van Buren and Superior streets as they attempted to remove the car from the middle of the river.

Police have not yet confirmed if anyone was in the car when it went into the river.

Authorities told WANE 15 they were struggling to remove the car from the river due to party boats that were in the area.

