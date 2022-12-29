FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are handling a reported stabbing in southeast Fort Wayne that happened a little before noon Thursday, dispatchers confirmed.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Street, and multiple police vehicles were at the scene.

An officer told a WANE 15 crew member first responders took a woman who was in non life-threatening condition at the scene to a local hospital, but she later arrived at the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police have not yet provided any details on a possible suspect.

