GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a shooting incident at the Greenwood Park Mall.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, no injuries were reported from the shooting. However, Greenwood police said one person injured their knee while running away from the scene.

Greenwood Assistant Police Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting occurred outside of the mall on Friday afternoon, near the food court entrance between Sears and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A preliminary investigation shows that the shooting started as an altercation between a group of people who began firing at each other. Police have recovered shell casings from the area and eyewitnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Fillenwarth confirmed around 6:30 p.m. that a reunification area had been set up at the mall’s Applebee’s location for people to pick up their loved ones.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they are assisting in a search for suspects that are believed to have left the mall. State police are assisting in a sweep of the mall, which is being cleared out of precaution.

Greenwood police did not immediately provide any more information regarding the shooting incident or possible suspects.

This is not the first time police have had to respond to a shooting at the mall this year. In July 2022, the Greenwood Park Mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.

Greenwood police and the FBI recently provided an update on the July mass shooting, saying there is still not a clear motive for the shooter’s actions.