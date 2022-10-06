FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Illinois and Getz roads Thursday evening.

Police dispatchers confirmed the eastbound lanes of Illinois Road are closed as of 6:49 p.m. as first responders investigate the scene.

It is not yet known if the motorcyclist or anyone else was hurt in the crash, and it is also not known how long the eastbound lanes of Illinois Road will be shut down.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.