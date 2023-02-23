FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is responding to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that left a pedestrian in life-threatening condition Thursday night.

Police had numerous vehicles blocking the area around the 7800 block of Decatur Road as they investigated the scene.

An officer at the scene told WANE 15 a pedestrian was struck and later taken to a hospital, and dispatchers later confirmed with WANE 15 the victim is in life-threatening condition.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds.