FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Winchester and Bluffton roads Friday night.

Police confirmed that a head-on collision occurred in the crash.

Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance crowded the area as first responders investigated the scene.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Police at the scene say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.