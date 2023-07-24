FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that happened Monday night near Indiana Tech.

Police were at the scene of a crash at Premier Auto near the intersection of Anthony and Washington boulevards just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but one vehicle, a white or silver Chevy Silverado, could be seen with damage to both the front of the vehicle and the driver side.

Police investigate a crash near the intersection of Anthony and Washington boulevards Monday, July 24, 2023.

Multiple cars at the dealership were also damaged, and a “One Way” street sign could be seen knocked over.

It is not known if anyone suffered injuries in the crash.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and is working to learn more.