FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was killed after a single-rider motorcycle crash around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.

Police say witnesses saw the victim driving east on Jefferson Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle struck a guardrail along a curve in the road.

Police arrived on the scene to find the victim unresponsive.

Paramedics provided medical attention and the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The motorcyclist’s name and cause of death will be released by the Allen County Coroners Office.

The victim was the only person on the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Eastbound Jefferson at Freeman Street was closes while police investigated but was reopened at approximately 8:40 PM to all traffic.