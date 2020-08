FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- In April a man wielding an ax was stopped by 3 Lowe's employees. Today the company recognized them for their actions.

Police arrested Joshua Harless for threatening people with an ax inside of the Lowe's on Illinois road earlier this year. Before police arrived 3 Lowe's employees along with customers took him to the ground. Today Lowe's recognized those employees for intervening. They awarded them the Angel Award, given to those employees who go above and beyond including life-saving and heroic actions. One of the employees who helped take him down was Matthew Shiriaev, he recalls what that day was like when he arrived from working in the Garden Center.