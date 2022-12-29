FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night.

He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries.

Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the road in the 2200 block of Ludwig.

Paramedics arrived to provide medical attention.

​Witnesses on the scene stated that four men were attempting to push a disabled vehicle westbound on Ludwig in the roadway; three pushing the vehicle in the rear and one pushing near the driver’s door.

​The driver of a vehicle also traveling westbound on Ludwig Road stated that there were no headlights or hazard lights activated on the disabled vehicle and it was dark outside.

The driver of the approaching vehicle did not initially see the disabled vehicle in the roadway and struck the disabled vehicle in the rear, hitting one of the men.

Investigators said it does not appear that speed or alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.