MILAN, Ohio (WANE) Back on May 9, just after 7 p.m. troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of shots fired following as the result of a road rage incident on the Ohio Turnpike between Toledo and Cleveland.

The victim, who was not injured was able to provide a description of the vehicle, a white

four-door sedan, and the driver, a black male, approximately 35 to 40 years old, wearing a hat.

Troopers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

Troopers later reviewed surveillance video and located the suspected vehicle exiting the turnpike at US 250, minutes after the incident occurred. Troopers have not been able to determine the identity of the driver or the location of the vehicle.

On Monday, the agency released photos of the shooting suspect and the car he was driving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicle, or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Milan Post at (440) 234-2096