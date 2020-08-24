Police reform commission gets hands-on police training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Reform and Racial Justice Commission spent Monday morning getting an inside perspective on police procedures. The Fort Wayne Police Department took them through real world scenarios to show them the complexities of police work.

During the procedural justice training, commission members were given fake training guns and then asked to handle different situations such as traffic stops and approaching suspicious or violent people.

“I think I already appreciated the fact that their job is very difficult, but being put in a situation myself, I think that kind of set in the gravity of the rigor that the job entails,” said commission member Elaena Harris.

Captain Juan Barrientes said hearing this from citizens validates FWPD’s training.

“I like to see the ‘aha’ moments with members of the audience,” he explained. “It’s an eye opener of the things we face and the critical decisions we have to make under stress. They are a little bit more illuminated when they participate in presentations like today.”

FWPD stressed to the commission that they want to give more to their communities than take from them. They call that concept the community bank from which they hope to deposit more into the community than withdraw.