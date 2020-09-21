Police: Pursuits are ‘balancing act’ between justice, safety

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police have been led on at least three high speed chases over the last week. The most recent chase spanned two counties and led to the arrest of three people over the weekend.

WANE 15 wanted to know how police officers are trained to handle those situation and what determines if the chase should be called off.

Sofia Rosales-Scatena, a spokesperson for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said every situation is different. Officers have to consider everything from the traffic conditions in the area to the seriousness of the driver’s offense.

“The officer is kind of stuck in that predicament of do I continue this pursuit or do I not?” said Rosales-Scatena.

On Sept. 15, two men from Kalamazoo, Michigan were in the car during a police pursuit that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour. It spanned four different counties: Wells, Huntington, Whitley and Allen. They were eventually arrested.

Days later, Sept. 18, Fort Wayne Police were led on a high speed chase after responding to a report of Domestic violence. After police called it off the driver ran a red light and hit a box truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A chase that spanned Whitley and Kosciusko Counties ended with the arrest of 3 people, on Sunday. At times speeds reached well over 115 miles per hour, according to police.

Authorities said each chase will present its own set of challenges. There are several factors officers will need to consider, according to Rosales-Scatena.

“It’s weather, it’s street conditions, it’s time of day it’s area where the pursuit is occuring,” she said.

It is balancing act: the need for justice versus the need for safety.

Rosales-Scatena said officers must be aware of everyone on the street including pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers. They will also have to abide by traffic laws when possible.

“All officers are required to stop at red lights, they’re required to stop at stop signs,” she said.

Officers in nearby jurisdictions monitor the pursuits, along with 9-1-1 dispatch. Other departments will get involved when necessary.

“It’s really hard to be in a pursuit when you don’t know where you’re going,” said Rosales-Scatena. “Especially in those rural areas where those turns can come up rather quick and can also lead to crashes.”

Oftentimes pursuits are initiated by drivers with just minor offenses like driving without a license.

However, the seriousness of the offense or the history of the offender will help officers decide if they should keep going.

Despite what seems to be a recent uptick in police chases, Rosales-Scatena said the amount of pursuits has actually gone down significantly in recent years. She said that is because it is now considered a felony offense to lead police on a vehicle chase.